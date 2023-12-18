Minnesota Senator Jeremy Miller surprises group to see WWE Live Holiday Tour

Wrestling fans came to the Rochester Civic Center tonight to watch their favorite WWE wrestlers get in the ring and put on a show. The people from Home and Community options in Winona received a nice surprise from Minnesota senator Jeremy Miller.

The people from Home and Community options in Winona received a nice surprise from Minnesota senator Jeremy Miller.

He made travel arrangements to have them come to Rochester-to see this exciting event.

“Every time I have the opportunity to tour one of their homes, I often see posters of WWE superstars,” senator Miller said.

Over 40 people from Home and Community options made the trip.

A lot have been long time WWE fans.

“A lot of people so, especially John Cena,” Michelle Decker said.

“For me, I especially like Randy Orton,” Eric Decker said.

Like everyone else who was there for the Holiday Tour, this group looked forward to a night of fun.

“It’s going to be awesome, hanging out with the friends and all the other people,” Troy Fegere said.

Senator Miller was looking to give these people an experience they won’t forget, and to give back to his community.