Status of two people unknown following semi crash

UPDATE: The Minnesota State Patrol has announced the status of the two passengers in a Honda CR-V that collided with a Peterbilt Tractor Truck.

20-year-old Ryan Joseph Canton of Colorado Springs, Colo., and 21-year-old Grace Elizabeth Carney of Englewood, Colo. sustained life threatening injuries in the collision with a 2011 Peterbuilt Tractor Truck.

Both Canton and Carney are being treated at Gundersen La Crosse Clinic in La Crosse, Wis.

ABC 6 News – The Minnesota State Highway Patrol is reporting that a Honda CR-V crashed with a Peterbilt Tractor Truck shortly after 1 P.M. in Winona County.

The report, released by the state patrol, said that Honda was traveling westbound when it collided with the Peterbilt head on as it was heading East.

MSP is reporting that the driver of the Peterbilt was uninjured in the crash, and that alcohol was not involved from his side. Meanwhile, the state patrol is not releasing status updates in regards to the driver and passenger of the Honda; identifying them only as a 20-year-old male and 21-year-old female respectively.

According to the report, the road was covered with snow and ice. The state patrol says more information will be available later tonight.