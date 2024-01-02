Rochester Fire Department responds to structure fire Tuesday Morning

Rochester Structure Fire 01.02.24

On Tuesday, the Rochester Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the city.

According to a press release, crews responded around 3 a.m.

When they arrived, they found no flame and only light smoke throughout the main level of the building on the 500 block of Zumbro Drive Northwest.

No injuries were reported. Damage was contained to the stove area, the fire was putout by the time RFD arrived.

Crews ventilated the building to remove the smoke from the inside.