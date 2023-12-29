New laws go into effect in Minnesota Monday

We are just days away from the clock striking midnight and it being 2024. With a new year, comes new changes and new laws.

First for Minnesotas is the Safe and Sick Time Law. A majority of Minnesotans will be able to earn one hour of sick time for every 30 hours worked. At the end of the year, that ends up being about 48 hours a year. It can be used to take care of yourself, or a loved one. The new law also means employers can’t force employees to find a replacement for their shift and they can’t retaliate in any way.

You can also no longer be asked about your past pay history when applying for a job. You can voluntarily give that information out and if you do, an employer can consider increasing their offer based off of that history you said they can look at.

Portions of the Safe Workplaces for Meat and Poultry Processing Workers Act will also begin. Providing a safe worker program to help minimize and prevent musculoskeletal disorders. Employers need to give each worker at least eight hours of annual safety training under this law.

That’s not all as the state recently passed a law they hope will make learning to drive a bit more accessible for everybody. The legislature is authorizing the use of an online course as an alternative to the traditional in-person class. The Department of Vehicle Services says failure numbers are down since implementing this option. Adding that flexibility in learning is a key contributor.

18 driving schools across the state are authorized to administer this course.

