Keith Urban to perform at Minnesota State Fair Grandstand this summer

(ABC 6 News) – Another performer for the 2023 Minnesota State Fair’s Grandstand Concert Series has been revealed.

Fair officials announced Monday that Keith Urban and special guest Lindsay Ell will play at the Grandstand on Aug. 26.

They’re the ninth show announced for this year’s Grandstand Concert Series. It was previously announced that The Chicks, Boyz II Men and Chaka Khan, Brandi Carlile, Yung Gravy, Duran Duran, Blippi, The Happy Together Tour 2023 and more will all perform this summer at the State Fair.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. on Etix, HERE or by calling 800-514-3849.

Urban, a four-time Grammy winner, has had nine consecutive gold, platinum or multi-platinum albums with hits such as, “Somebody Like You,” “Long Hot Summer” and “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”

Ell was named “one of the most exciting and talented young artists in country music” by Forbes and is set to head on tour with Shania Twain later this spring and summer.

The Minnesota State Fair will take place Aug. 24 – Labor Day, Sept. 4.