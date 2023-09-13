Dayton Woman Charged with Multiple Tax Crimes

The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charged a Dayton woman with three felony counts of failing to file an individual tax income return, three felony counts of failing to file an S-Corp and pay a tax.

Becky Calrson owned and operated Millie P’s Quilt Shop in Anoka, Minn., but failed to file her individual and business tax returns from 2019 to 2021, according to the Department of Revenue. The Department reports that Carlson allegedly owes more than $144,000 in tax, penalties and interest.

Tax-related felony charges carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.