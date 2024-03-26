Minnesota National Guard referral program

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota lawmakers are pushing to get more people to sign up for the Minnesota National Guard.

Currently, Minnesota’s National Guard has more than around 13,000 soldiers and airmen enlisted as of 2022.

A new bill would create a bonus program for referrals that lead to an enlistment or commissioning.

The bill does not specify how much the bonus would be, but it does allow officials to try and recoup money paid to someone deemed ineligible for service.