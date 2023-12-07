Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum hosting Pearl Harbor virtual event

(ABC 6 NEWS) – Thursday is a solemn day for many, it’s the anniversary of Pearl Harbor.

The devastating bombing happened 82 years ago on December 7, 1941.

The Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum is commemorating the attack Thursday.

They’re hosting a virtual program highlighting the contributions of Minnesota Veterans to the defense of Pearl Harbor during the attack.

For information on the Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum and how you can tune in to the virtual event, visit this link.