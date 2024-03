(ABC 6 News) – The DNR has some good news for Minnesota moose, their population is staying stable.

The DNR recently counted more than 3,400 moose.

But that’s still far lower than the 8,000 moose counted in 2009.

The moose population hit an all time low at 2,700 in 2013.

DNR officials say things appear to be leveling out, after a mysterious decline.