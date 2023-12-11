Minnesota blues band holds fundraiser in Rochester for international blues competition

A Minneapolis-based band, Jimmi and the Band of Souls, is raising money.

(ABC 6 News) – A Minneapolis-based band, Jimmi and the Band of Souls, is raising money to cover expenses to compete in the International Blues Challenge in Memphis.

They’ll compete against hundreds of bands around the world.

The group is happy to represent Minnesota in this competition and their supporters want to do anything they can to help out.

“You get the right attitude and this band certainly has it, they’re going to have a blast and they’ll make Minnesota proud,” Gary Eckhart said.

Set up by the nonprofit the Minnesota Blues Society, they held a silent auction at Brother’s Bar & Grill to help raise money for their trip.

The International Blues Challenge begins January 16th and will go until the 20th