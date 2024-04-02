Minnesota bill would combat copper wire theft

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – A new bill in the Minnesota House hopes to reduce copper wire theft across the state, using a strategy similar to a law that cracked down on catalytic converter thefts.

HF 4461 would require anyone reselling copper wire to obtain a license proving their business is legal.

The statewide problem has cost St. Paul $1.2 million in repairs in 2023 alone.

“At this point, we’re not putting any enforcement into the law. This is partly, it’s a financial issue where we don’t really have the resources at this point for enforcement. And partially just to see how this works,” said Sen. Sandy Pappas (DFL- St. Paul).

If passed, HF 4461 would task the Minnesota Department of Commerce with implementing the bill, the power to enforce rules would come later on.