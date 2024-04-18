Minnesota BCA and Fillmore County put out arrest warrant for suspected child pornography creator

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office are seeking a suspect creator of child pornography.

William Guy Amick III, 36, faces 13 felony counts in Fillmore County Court as of Thursday, April 18 — using minors in sexual performance, soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct, and possession of pornographic work involving a minor.

Amick III is accused of posing as a woman online to create child pornography using other men’s children, as well as at least one of the men he found online. The alleged victims range in age from newborns to about 7 years old.

The Minnesota BCA posits that Amick III lived in Mabel and Rushford, Minnesota, for about two years until May 2023.

He may or may not still be in Minnesota, and has an unrelated criminal case in Pennsylvania, according to the BCA.

According to Amick III’s charging documents in Fillmore County, in May 2023, the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office learned that he had lived with a family in Rushford for nearly two years, and had moved out in late April.

Investigators seized two abandoned electronics, secured search warrants for their contents, and allegedly found “numerous” files of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), or child pornography, on the devices — some of which allegedly featured Amick III, and some of which showed other men.

The Minnesota BCA stated Thursday that investigators believe Amick III receives payments from other men who support his activities, and one man was charged in the state of Washington for aiding in the creation of child pornography.

One of Amick’s Fillmore County criminal cases alleges that between July and October of 2022, Amick III used Artificial Intelligence (AI) to modify his appearance, pretend to be a woman, and encourage the Washington man to sexually abuse the child on camera.

Investigators allegedly located more than 200 videos in that vein on Amick III’s devices.

The Minnesota BCA stated that Amick III goes by the alias “E,” is about 6 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs about 125 pounds.

Anyone with information on Amick’s whereabouts is urged to submit a tip using the U.S. Marshals Service web tip form, www.p3tips.com/USMS.aspx, or tip line, 877-WANTED-2 (indicate that the tip should be routed to the state of Pennsylvania, county of Washington). Tips may be anonymous.