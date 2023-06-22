Million Dollar Shootout returns

(ABC 6 News) – The Million Dollar Shootout is back for Rochesterfest. As the name suggests, players get the opportunity to try for a million-dollar hole-in-one.

Wednesday was the second day of the qualifying rounds, which took place at Hadley Creek Golf Course. Players pay $20 for 25 shots, trying to get closest to the hole, which is 112 yards away.

The shootout raises money for the Rochester First Tee program and the Elk’s Lodge to provide activities such as summer camps and golf classes to Rochester youth.

“What I think is special about it is the kids,” First Tee Chairperson Skip Hambright said, “They have a lot of fun and they have smiles on their faces.”

The final round of qualifiers is Thursday, before the final shootout at 6 p.m. Friday at Soldier’s Field Golf Course.