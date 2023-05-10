MercyOne Air Med to host blood drive Friday

(ABC 6 News) – MercyOne Air Med is asking north Iowans to answer the call to save lives by donating blood at its annual blood drive on Friday.

MercyOne Air Med will be hosting the blood drive at all three of its service regions — Mason City, Des Moines and Sioux City — from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

MercyOne Air Med is partnering with LifeServe Blood Center, Iowa’s largest nonprofit blood center, and Air Methods, provider of MercyOne Air Med helicopters and pilots.

LifeServe bloodmobiles will accept blood donations at MercyOne helipads in central and western Iowa, and donations in north Iowa will be at Willowbrook Mall, located at 1631 4th St. SW in Mason City. Potential donors can sign up online HERE for a time, meet the flight team and tour the helicopter.

Blood products are crucial to hospitals and EMS systems. When MercyOne Air Med helicopters launch on potential lifesaving missions, units of blood are on board. Recently, heavier seasonal blood needs and the COVID-19 pandemic tightened available blood supplies.

All donors will receive an event t-shirt and special prizes will be given.

View all blood drive details, HERE.