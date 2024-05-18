Med City Marathon could cause traffic delays

his weekend, runners will be participating in the Med City Marathon and if you're planning on driving around town you may notice some roads signs and closures.

(ABC 6 News) – This weekend, runners will be participating in the Med City Marathon and if you’re planning on driving around town you may notice some road signs and closures.

Over the past few months, law enforcement has been working with race officials and the city to come up with the best route that keeps runners and drivers safe.

“We’re all working together to kind of keep an eye on the overall big picture. But down to a different level, different intersections with have officers are deputies assigned to them to control traffic and assist runners across the road. So its a very multilayered approach,” said Capt. Jon Turk from the Rochester Police Department.

Officers will also be along the race route to help with any medical situations that could arise.