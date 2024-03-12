MDH testing for common water contaminants

By KAALTV
Minnesota Department of Health

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Health is urging residents with private wells to test their drinking water for contaminants, warning for five common contaminants in particular.

  • Lead (Test at least once)
  • Arsenic (Test at least once)
  • Manganese (Test at least once)
  • Coliform bacteria (Test annually)
  • Nitrate (Test annually)

In southeast Minnesota, there is a higher risk of nitrate contamination compared to other parts of the state, due in part to chemical runoffs from agriculture in the area.

MDH recommends testing once a year to avoid risks like blue baby syndrome, which can be deadly.