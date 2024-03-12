MDH testing for common water contaminants
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Health is urging residents with private wells to test their drinking water for contaminants, warning for five common contaminants in particular.
- Lead (Test at least once)
- Arsenic (Test at least once)
- Manganese (Test at least once)
- Coliform bacteria (Test annually)
- Nitrate (Test annually)
In southeast Minnesota, there is a higher risk of nitrate contamination compared to other parts of the state, due in part to chemical runoffs from agriculture in the area.
MDH recommends testing once a year to avoid risks like blue baby syndrome, which can be deadly.