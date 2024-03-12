MDH testing for common water contaminants

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Health is urging residents with private wells to test their drinking water for contaminants, warning for five common contaminants in particular.

Lead (Test at least once)

Arsenic (Test at least once)

Manganese (Test at least once)

Coliform bacteria (Test annually)

Nitrate (Test annually)

In southeast Minnesota, there is a higher risk of nitrate contamination compared to other parts of the state, due in part to chemical runoffs from agriculture in the area.

MDH recommends testing once a year to avoid risks like blue baby syndrome, which can be deadly.