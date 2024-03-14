MCFD conducts training to improve service, coordination

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – This week, firefighters from Mason City and 15 other agencies across the Midwest took part in an officer training academy.

The Company Officer Academy exists to fill gaps in officer training for many smaller fire departments across the country; a welcome opportunity for many who just want to serve their community.

“We are working to make our people better before they get promoted,” said MCFD Assistant Deputy Chief of Training Randy Elsbernd.

43 firefighters from various ranks in their respective departments understand the value of becoming a better leader.

“A larger group in this room are aspiring company officers, people that are firefighters that have decided they want to be company officers, and they’re gonna start to prepare for that, so which is great that they’re looking ahead at what might be expected,” said John Salka, a retired battalion chief from New York.

Even those who have been on the job for decades know there is always more to learn.

“It’s a lot of self-reflection. I’ve been a lieutenant for quite a few years, and so with the possibility of moving up in the organization, there’s always stuff to do better,” said MCFD Lt. Dustin Pillard.

The three-day course comes to Mason City just in time for the Fire Department to promote two new captains.

“Somebody needs to be able to step into that role and make it a seamless transition, versus you know taking a long time to learn the basic stuff,” said Elsbernd.

The course discusses discipline, paperwork, rescue operations and much more. But the most important thing for officers to know?

“Letting your folks know what’s expected of them is important because then you’ll have a crew that’s following you and you’re setting a good lead,” said Salka.

A good leader will set the right example for the whole team, and do their best for the community.

Everyone, from the newest recruit to the most seasoned vet, knows there’s always room for improvement. By the end of training, every officer will take their skills to the next level.