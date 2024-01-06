Two Mason City fire captains retire, combined 60 year service

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Mason City was forced to say goodbye to two fire captains with 60 years of experience between them.

Despite their departure, crowds at the city’s fire department were in good spirits to say their farewells today.

Third Battalion Captain Orr retired after 28 years. Orr said he really enjoyed everything and loved coming to work every single day, never knowing what could happen.

“I’m going to miss the guys, the gals, everybody I worked with, the city. We went through a lot of different things. Like I said, we started the ambulance, the flood of 2008, going through COVID, there’s just so many things,” said Orr. “Things just change everyday, every day is a new day when you work here and that’s what I’m going to miss probably more than anything.”

Meanwhile, Second Battalion Captain Bull will hang up his gear after 31 years of service. He worked his last shift for MCFD at the end of December.

Over Bull’s career, he’s seen tons of changes, including call volume growth after adding ambulance services.

“It was something different every single day some days it was more EMS calls some days might be more car accidents whether it was a house fires or finding an odor in someone’s house,” said Bull. “It wasn’t factory work where it was the same repetitive thing day in and day out.”

ABC 6 News wants to thank you bother for your service and wish you the best in the next chapter of your lives!