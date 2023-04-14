Mayor Norton proclaims April as Lifestyle Wellness Awareness Month in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Mayor Kim Norton has proclaimed April as Lifestyle Wellness Awareness Month in the City of Rochester.

In October, Mayor Norton was recognized on Thursday by the National Forum for Heart Disease & Stroke Prevention for contributions to heart disease and stroke prevention.

Mayor Norton’s ongoing support on the lifestyle medicine initiative has even earned recognition from New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Mental health, financial stress and substance use are among the leading health priorities in Olmsted County. To address the importance of healthy lifestyle habits and the interconnections between individual wellness and community resilience, Lotus Health Foundation and Rochester Clinic are working to educate community members about the impacts of lifestyle on chronic diseases and overall wellbeing.

The 5th annual Community of Wellness event themed “Freedom from Chronic Diseases” focuses on health education, disease prevention, and nutrition to improve the lives of Olmsted County citizens. The two-day event will be held April 21-22 at St. Mary’s University and Rochester Golf and Country Club.

