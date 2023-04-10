Mayo Clinic using artificial intelligence to advance care for kidney transplants

(ABC 6 News) – We use artificial intelligence in everyday life whether we know it or not. Now, it’s being used by Mayo Clinic to help change lives.

By using artificial intelligence, Mayo Clinic can help prevent the need for a transplant and better match organ donors and patients.

A kidney scan without AI is brown and makes it difficult to pinpoint certain trouble spots. With colored AI scans, it speeds up the transplant process for doctors because it makes it easier to see those trouble spots.

“Looking at the ultimate goals for patients, we want the patient to live,” said Byron Smith, a biostatistician at Mayo Clinic.

“We want the patient’s kidney to keep working and we want the patient to feel good. So the quality of life.”

Doctors say AI might be able to help with other organ transplants. For example, seeing the risk of rejection for heart transplant patients.

If you would like to save someone’s life, you can register by signing up to be a donor, here.