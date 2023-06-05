Mayo Clinic unveils “Bold. Forward. Unbound. In Rochester.” initiative to transform healthcare

(ABC News) – On Monday, Mayo Clinic shared new details about the “Bold. Forward. Unbound. In Rochester.” strategic initiative aimed to transform healthcare in Rochester.

According to Mayo Clinic, the multiyear plan will invest in downtown Rochester, building the current campus, to support the needs of patients and staff with new and remodeled spaces.

While there are not many details to currently share, Mayo Clinic wants to be transparent with the community.

In a press release, Mayo Clinic states, “The initiative focuses on reimagining Mayo Clinic’s downtown Rochester campus, which includes adding state-of-the-art, flexible physical spaces to allow full integration of digital technology to better support the evolving needs of patients, staff and communities.”

There is no information on how much these projects will cost, and every project must be approved by the Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees.

Craig Daniels, M.D., physician leader for Bold. Forward. Unbound. In Rochester. says, “We have approved a number of projects that allow us to study city streets, do soil samples, investigate potential Mayo-owned properties for repurposing and demolition of old buildings. While nothing has been approved at this time, we are on a pathway and the board has approved and supported a number of small projects to get ready for the work that’s coming hopefully in early 2024.”

Some projects include creating a new parking ramp.

The initiative is also working with this Historical Preservation Commission to re-develop the former Lourdes High School building.

Mayo Clinic says it plans on working with city and local businesses to help boost the local economy and minimize disruption in the downtown area.

The initiative will work over many years, but hopes to have projects underway in early 2024.