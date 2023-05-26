Mayo Clinic surgical staff petition leadership over working conditions

(ABC 6 News) – Members of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) delivered a petition to Mayo Clinic leadership Thursday. They’re not nurses, but a number of different workers in the surgical department at Mayo Clinic.

The concerns they have are very similar to what we’ve been hearing from so many nurses. They’re overworked and worried it is having an impact on their patients.

“Our members today have concerns that they want to address about patient safety and work safety,” said SEIU Representative Hallie Wallace.

These healthcare workers want to make it clear they have had enough.

“The strongest reoccurring theme I saw employees face throughout my entire career was the unrealistic expectation of staff to do the work of multiple people with promise of better conditions, equipment and pay in the future,” said Niki Church.

Church worked at Mayo Clinic for more than 8 years and says she never saw conditions get any better, so she left mayo in February. She’s part of this group of past and present mayo clinic surgical workers who walked into Saint Marys Thursday with a petition demanding change.

“At best this is short sightedness that can be easily remedied, but at worst this is downright greed,” said Church.

These workers say they’re given mandated and unreasonable amounts of overtime due to staffing shortages worsened by Mayo’s push to accommodate elective surgeries.

“We are not machines, and our patients are not products on a conveyor belt,” said Sam Bright a CST at Mayo Clinic.

They say the burnout from the extra workload can lead to mistakes and put patients at risk.

“There’s a reason we are instructed on a fight to put on our own oxygen mask before we assist others. It’s because if we don’t we will all run out of air to breathe while we are busy taking care of everyone else,” said Bright.

These workers hope the petition gets the attention of mayo leadership and hopefully leads to change.

“We know they are the ones that can give us the permission and the resources to help us remedy the current situation,” said Jen Santos Norgren a SPT at Mayo Clinic.

These union workers in the surgical department at Saint Marys said they want the staffing shortages addressed and cases loads re-evaluated. They’ve given Mayo leadership a week to respond to their petition.

Mayo Clinic Department of Surgery Chair Dr. Michael Kendrick released the following statement: