Mayo Clinic study shows the benefits of coffee

(ABC 6 News) A new Mayo Clinic study shows a daily cup of coffee may have more health benefits than you realize.

It shows coffee consumption can help in preventing liver and Parkinson’s Disease as well as decreased chances of heart attack or stroke.

The timing of the report comes as local coffee shops have seen a great increase in business this week.

“Whether it’s the combination of the beautiful weather we’ve had over the last week or this new report, it’s hard to necessarily prescribe an increase in sales specifically to that. But we’re definitely seeing a lot more people enjoying coffee,” Café Steam Co-Owner Will Forsman said.

There are many benefits provided by coffee in this study, however, the research by Dr. Donald Hensrud says high consumption can still temporarily raise blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Click here to view the study.