Mayo Clinic faces “urgent” type-o positive shortage

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic urges people with type-o positive blood to donate as the hospital faces an “urgent” shortage.

The shortage was largely caused by a pause in donors and collections around the holidays.

Mayo has two locations available in Rochester for people to donate; either in downtown Rochester on the main floor of the Hilton Building or in northwest Rochester at the 41 Street Professional Building.

CLICK HERE to register to donate blood.