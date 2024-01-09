Mayo Clinic faces “urgent” type-o positive shortage
(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic urges people with type-o positive blood to donate as the hospital faces an “urgent” shortage.
The shortage was largely caused by a pause in donors and collections around the holidays.
Mayo has two locations available in Rochester for people to donate; either in downtown Rochester on the main floor of the Hilton Building or in northwest Rochester at the 41 Street Professional Building.
CLICK HERE to register to donate blood.