Mason City woman crashes into two deer Sunday night

(ABC 6 News) – A Mason City woman suffered minor injuries after crashing into two deer in Cerro Gordo County Sunday night.

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 7:05 p.m. on the 21000 block of Orchid Ave.

Melissa Peterson, 41, was driving south on Orhic Ave. near 300th Street when two deer ran into the road and were struck by Peterson’s vehicle.

Peterson was evaluated by Mason City Fire and EMS at the scene for minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital.