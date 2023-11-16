Mason City woman accused of stealing $123K from Clear Lake business; charged with 1st-degree theft

(ABC 6 News) – According to Clear Lake police, a Mason City woman is accused of stealing more than $123,000 from a Clear Lake business between January and October of 2023.

According to police, the business, located in the 200 block of Highway 18, reported a suspected theft on Oct. 11.

After an investigation, police allegedly found that an employee had stolen the funds.

Malorie Lynn Hallock, 39, the employee accused of the theft, was arrested Nov. 16 and released the same day on bond, according to police.

According to Iowa online court records, law enforcement issued a $10,000 warrant for her arrest Monday, Nov. 13.

Hallock faces a charge of 1st-degree theft, according to Iowa court records.

Police requested that anyone with more information about the case contact the Clear Lake PD at 641-357‐2186.

Hallock is scheduled to appear in Cerro Gordo Court for a preliminary hearing Dec. 1.