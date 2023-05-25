Mason City street to close for 6 months due to bridge replacement

(ABC 6 News) – A street in northeast Mason City will be closed for several months due to a bridge replacement project, according to the City.

The City said 12th St. NE will be closed to through traffic between Illinois Ave. and California Ave. for approximately 6 months as crews demolish and reconstruct a new bridge over Ideal Creek.

The closure is expected to start on Tuesday, May 30.

A temporary detour will be in place during the entire duration of the project. Motorists wanting to travel westbound will utilize California Ave., IA 122 and U.S. 65/Federal Ave. Meanwhile, the eastbound detour route will be Illinois Ave., IA 122 and California Ave.

(Credit: The City of Mason City)

The City said local residents within the closure will have access to their properties at all times during the project.

For more information, contact the Mason City Engineering Department at 641-421-3605.