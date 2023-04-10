Mason City road closures starting Monday

(ABC 6 News) – Spring is here and so is construction season. Here are some new road closures to look out for in Mason City starting Monday, April 10.

Starting Monday April 10:

423 N. Jackson Avenue – road closure for sanitary sewer repairs

Winnebago Way – Stop Please Alternate signs for water valve replacement

State Street and Connecticut Avenue – Stop Please Alternate signs for road repair

Starting Tuesday April 11:

1st Street NW and N. Taylor Avenue – sanitary sewer repairs

The city expects these closures to last about one week.