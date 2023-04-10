Mason City road closures starting Monday
(ABC 6 News) – Spring is here and so is construction season. Here are some new road closures to look out for in Mason City starting Monday, April 10.
Starting Monday April 10:
423 N. Jackson Avenue – road closure for sanitary sewer repairs
Winnebago Way – Stop Please Alternate signs for water valve replacement
State Street and Connecticut Avenue – Stop Please Alternate signs for road repair
Starting Tuesday April 11:
1st Street NW and N. Taylor Avenue – sanitary sewer repairs
The city expects these closures to last about one week.