Mason City residents awakened by loud boom in town Saturday night; MCPD unsure what it was

(ABC 6 News) – Residents in Mason City were alarmed when they heard a loud boom throughout town late Saturday evening.

According to the Mason City Police Dept., dispatch received a call for a ‘loud boom’ around 8:50 p.m.

Officers investigated the area of 15th St. NW and N Jefferson Ave. but did not find anything leading to the noise.

Numerous people sent videos of the incident to ABC 6 News.

Officers with MCPD say they are still investigating the incident and the public should send any videos or information to the police station.

If you have any information, you are asked to call (641) 421-3636.

This is a developing story and ABC 6 News will update this article with more information when it is available.