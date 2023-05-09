Mason City offers digital skills workshop from Grow with Google

(ABC 6 News) – Mason City is hosting a free workshop on digital skills using resources from Grow with Google.

Mason City is partnering with Grow with Google to help the community learn digital skills, with an in

person workshop on Tuesday, May 23.

At the workshop, Training: Get Your Local Business on Google Search and Maps, individuals will learn the following:

Create or claim your Google Business Profile

Manage your business info across Google Search and Maps

Use your Business Profile to connect with potential customers

Showing up when customers are searching online is more important than ever. Ensure customers can find accurate, updated information about your local business on Google Search and Google Maps, no matter which device they use. In this workshop, you will learn how to create and manage a Google Business profile from start to finish.

The event takes place May 23, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the North Iowa Regional Commerce Center (9 N. Federal Avenue, Mason City).

To register online visit HERE.