(ABC 6 News) – ABC 6 News will livestream Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel’s delivery of the “State of the City Address” tonight during the city’s council meeting.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Mason City Room of the public library.

The speech will address 2023 economic developments and future planned projects.

“Put simply, ‘River City’ is booming,” Schickel said ahead of the meeting.