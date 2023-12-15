Mason City man sentence to eight years for conspiring to distribute meth

(ABC 6 News) – On Dec. 15, 2023, A United States District Court sentenced a Mason City man to more than eight years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine in the Mason City area.

Jay James Eden, 32, received a prison sentence of 100 months with no chance for parole after a Jan. 13 guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Eden’s sentence includes a mandatory special assessment fee of $100 and must serve a 5-year term of supervised release after his prison term.

According to court documents, Eden admitted to conspiring to distribute more than 500 grams of a mixture containing detectable amounts of methamphetamine with another man between fall of 2020 and fall of 2021.

Eden also admitted to knowingly distributing more than 50 grams of “ice” methamphetamine in the Mason City on or around Sept. 20, 2021.

According to court documents, Eden was a drug dealing receiving methamphetamine in Minnesota to sell in the Mason City area.