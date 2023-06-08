Mason City man injured, hospitalized after motorcycle crash

(ABC 6 News) – A Mason City suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital after being thrown from his motorcycle on Wednesday night.

The Cerro Gordy County Sheriff’s Office (CGCSO) said just before 9:00 p.m., deputies and first responders from the Mason City Fire Department responded to a single motorcycle crash at the intersection of County Road B20 and Highway 65 just north of Mason City.

The CGCSO said 59-year-old Nathan Levang of Mason City, was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on Highway 65 when he left the roadway, entered a ditch, striking a fence, causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle.

Levang suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City. The extent of Levang’s injuries are unknown.