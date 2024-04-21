Mason City man hits deer in motorcycle crash

(ABC 6 News) – One person is injured in a motorcycle versus deer accident Saturday night in Cerro Gordo County.

According to a press release from Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 11:22 p.m. on 230th Street.

63-year-old Duane Kemna of Mason City was heading east when a deer came out of the south ditch unexpectedly.

Kemna struck the deer, causing him to lose control of his motorcycle and was ejected from the bike.

Kemna was taken to MercyOne in Mason City for suspected minor injuries.

Mason City Police Department and Mason City Fire Department assisted CGCSO at the scene.