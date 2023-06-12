Mason City home heavily damaged in fire Sunday

(ABC 6 News) – A home in Mascon City was heavily damaged in a fire early Sunday morning.

The Mason City Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a house fire on the 900 block of 16th St. NE just after 5:30 a.m.

Fire crews arrived to find fire coming out of two windows of a bedroom. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire that had also extended into other areas of the house. The interior received fire, smoke, and water damage. The heat from the fire also damaged a neighbor’s house.

No injuries were reported.

Emergency crews cleared the scene just before 8:00 a.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Mason City Fire Department assisted at the scene by the Mason City Police Department, Alliant Energy-Gas & Electric, and the State Fire Marshal’s office. Assistance to the residence provided by The Salvation Army.