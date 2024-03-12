Mason City garage fire causes $18K in damage

(ABC 6 News) – At around 6:30 a.m. on March 7, a Mason City police officer reported smoke emanated from a garage in northeast Mason City to the fire department.

When MCFD arrived on the scene, fire crews found smoke leaving the structure. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire from within the garage and began searching for possible victims.

However, no occupants were found and no injuries were reported.

Crews contained the fire to a tool room with an attic space above the room.

Smoke from the fire affected much of the garage, resulting in $18,000 in total damages.

Mason City Police Department, Clear Lake Fire Department Ambulance and Alliant Energy assisted at the scene.