Mason City Family Aquatic Center fully reopens Tuesday

(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Family Aquatic Center fully reopened on Tuesday after abruptly closing last Friday due to what it said was lifeguard certification issues.

The pool started with morning swim lessons at 9:00 a.m. with a family and lap swim scheduled at 11:00 a.m. followed by open swim from Noon to 6:00 p.m. and evening lessons at 6:30 p.m.

Last Friday, several North Iowa pools including Mason City, Nora Springs and Hampton, announced they were closing until further notice after many of their lifeguards received notice late Thursday night that their American Red Cross certifications were invalidated due to an issue with a certain Red Cross instructor.

The Mason City Family Aquatic Center announced last Saturday that it was hosting lifeguard certification courses on Sunday and Monday at its pool for its lifeguards and others from six different pools in the area.

Meanwhile, the Nora Springs Aquatic Center announced they are open this week as they continue to work out training and schedules.

The Hampton Aquatic Center said they are expected to have half of their staff certified this week and half next week, and when they do reopen, they may have have shortened hours until all staff is back. They also said group lessons will be moved to next week, July 31 through August 4 and will be at the same original times.