Several north Iowa pools closed due to Red Cross certification issues

(ABC 6 News) – Several public pools in north Iowa have suddenly closed due to what they are calling “Red Cross certification issues.”

The Mason City Family Aquatic Center announced on social media that it will be closed until further notice.

The Nora Springs Aquatic Center announced it is also closed until further notice and includes all swim lessons, water aerobics and parties.

The Hampton Aquatic Center announced it also has closed its pool. In a social media post, it calls the situation “unfortunate”, and said the closing is due to the certification that is required of its lifeguards and pertains to the instructor of the lifeguard classes that its lifeguards took.

It also said all group and private lessons will be made up after the situation clears up. There is no information on whether the other pools will offer the same thing.

It’s not clear when the pools may reopen.