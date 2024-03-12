Mason City announces SkyWest Airlines deal, industrial park funding

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Mason City announced that SkyWest Airlines will continue to provide essential air service to the municipal airport April 2024-2027.

The airline carrier had announced its decision to stop serving several airports, including Mason City, in March of 2022.

Before the new deal was made, SkyWest, operating as United Express, was forbidden from discontinuing service while the city searched for a replacement.

“With this new selection of SkyWest Airlines by DOT, North Iowans can enjoy United Express flights from

Mason City today for the foreseeable future,” David Sims, the Mason City Municipal Airport manager, said in a press release. “We look forward to our continued working relationship with SkyWest Airlines to bring high quality air service to North Iowa.”

The city also received a $1 million community project funding award from Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, which will be used to complete water infrastructure for the Mason City Industrial Park.

The city plans to create a looped water distribution main to service current and future construction — covering more than 800 acres of land in and around the park.



