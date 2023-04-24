Maplewood man arrested on drug charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Maplewood man was arrested by Olmsted County deputies Friday after a traffic stop led to the alleged discovery of more than 1,000 grams of illicit drugs.

According to Capt. Tim Parkin with the OCSO, a deputy pulled 21-year-old Kade Gostomczik over in the 200 block of 48th Street NE, Rochester, after allegedly witnessing multiple traffic violations at about 7:15 p.m. April 21.

The deputy reported smelling a strong odor of marijuana, and initiated a search of Gostomczik’s vehicle.

According to the OCSO, the deputy found about 254 grams of mushrooms, about 478 grams of marijuana, another 337 grams of marijuana wax, and roughly 2.5 grams of methamphetamine in the car.

Parkin said the deputy also reported seeing vape cartridges which suggested Gostomczik was using the marijuana wax to make marijuana vapes.

Parkin said Gostomczik faces possible drug possession and sale charges in Olmsted County.