Many mourn loss of Olmsted County Deputy who died while off duty

(ABC 6 News)– The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office announce the loss of a deputy off duty who passed on Wednesday.

38-year-old Detention Deputy Corporal Andrew “Andy” Reinke died unexpectedly at his home in Rochester after a brief illness.

Reinke was actively serving as a corporal in the Olmsted County Detention Center. He also held a law enforcement license and had completed his Law Enforcement POST Board Skills training.

Reinke also served on the Deputy Sheriff’s Association Board as the vice president.