Mantorville firefighter gets ‘Firefighter of the Year’ award at state conference

(ABC 6 News)– A Mantorville firefighter was the recipient of Minnesota’s Firefighter of the Year award.

At the conference, Captain Annabell Hardwick with the Mantorville Fire Department was honored and given the award.

The award is presented to a firefighter in the state who has gone above and beyond in their community.

According to the Mantorville Fire Dept. Relief Association, Capt. Hardwick has been with the department for more than six years.

Last year, Capt. Hardwick also joined the Rochester Fire Dept. and now works as a firefighter full-time.

Officials with Mantorville Fire Dept. say that they are incredibly proud to have Capt. Hardwick on their team.

The Minnesota State Fire Department Association held its 146th annual conference in Breezy Point, Minn. this year and around 150-200 people were in attendance.