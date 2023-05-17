Mankato Public Safety asking for help locating missing person

(ABC 6 News) – Mankato Public Safety is asking for assistance in locating a missing person.

Baily Steven Zeck, 24, of Mankato, was reported missing by his family on Wednesday morning. Zeck is believed to have left his residence on the 400 block of James Ave. sometime around 6:00 a.m. Zeck’s family is concerned about his welfare.

Zeck is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He also has tattoos on his face, neck, legs and arms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mankato Public Safety at 911 or 507-387-8725.