Mankato landslide kills 19-year-old boy at state park

(ABC 6 News) – A teenager is dead after getting trapped underneath a landslide at Minneopa State Park Falls Saturday afternoon.

According to Chief Deputy Jeremy Brennan with the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement received a 911 call of a landslide in the Minneopa State Park Falls area and that someone was trapped under the earth that had collapsed around 4:52 p.m.

Emergency workers eventually located the individual who was trapped. The victim has been identified as a 19-year-old male that was deceased once recovered.

Chief Deputy Brennan says the incident remains under investigation and the Sheriff’s Office will release more information once it becomes available.

The Mankato Dept. of Public Safety Police and Fire Divisions, Minnesota State Patrol, South Bend Fire Dept., Lake Crystal Fire Dept. and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.