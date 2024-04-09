Man taken to hospital after Highway 63 crash into tree
(ABC 6 News) – A man was taken to the hospital after crashing into a tree near the Rochester Archery Club Tuesday morning.
Troy Christianson with the Minnesota State Patrol told ABC 6 News at the scene that the male driver was headed west on Highway 63 at about 9:30 a.m., when he veered for unknown reasons, hit a tree, and his truck landed on its side.
The man was not wearing a seatbelt, Christianson said, and all airbags deployed.
The man was transported to St. Marys Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Minnesota State Patrol, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Rochester Fire Department, and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.