Man taken to hospital after Highway 63 crash into tree

(ABC 6 News) – A man was taken to the hospital after crashing into a tree near the Rochester Archery Club Tuesday morning.

Troy Christianson with the Minnesota State Patrol told ABC 6 News at the scene that the male driver was headed west on Highway 63 at about 9:30 a.m., when he veered for unknown reasons, hit a tree, and his truck landed on its side.

Crash at Highway 63, near West River Road and 75th Street NW intersection Tuesday, April 9, 2024 / Sydney Zatz, KAAL-TV

The man was not wearing a seatbelt, Christianson said, and all airbags deployed.

The man was transported to St. Marys Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Rochester Fire Department, and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.