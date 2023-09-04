Man hit by stray bullet at MN state fair Saturday night

(ABC 6 News) – Police are tracking down a man who allegedly shot someone inside the Minnesota State Fairgrounds Saturday night.

State Fair Police say a 43-year-old man called 911 just after 10 o’clock Saturday night, saying he was shot near Chambers St. and Carnes Ave.

St. Paul Police say they responded to a shots fired incident outside of the fairgrounds with a stray bullet hitting someone inside.

Investigators say the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.