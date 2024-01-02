Man at the center of an alleged standoff pleads guilty

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – In Wabasha County Court, the man allegedly at the enter of a disturbing thirty minute standoff filed a motion to plead guilty to multiple serious charges.

In that motion, 63-year-old James Wingert asks the court to accept guilty pleas for two charges: threats of violence and second-degree assault. These, in exchange for a three year sentence.

His charges stem from a tense situation that happened in May 2023 when Wingert allegedly pointed his gun at law enforcement and tried to fire. However, Wingert’s ammunition was damaged, so the gun never went off.

His sentencing date is tomorrow, Jan. 2, 2024.