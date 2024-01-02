Man allegedly shot in arm by son in Blue Earth County

(ABC 6 News) – A child called 911 stating he had shot his father in the arm, at around 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 1 in Eagle Lake, in Blue Earth County.

According to Blue Earth County Sheriff’s office, officers arrived at County Manor to offer first aid to a 59-year-old man.

The man was then transported to transported to a Mayo Clinic Health Services sustaining life-threatening injuries. The man was later airlifted for further treatment, according to BECSO.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man’s son was detained, pending further investigation.

More information will be released tomorrow.

Minnesota State Patrol, Mayo Ambulance and Eagle Lake Fire Department assisted at the scene.