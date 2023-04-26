Luke Bryan announces Farm Tour to return to Eyota this fall

(ABC 6 News) – Country music star Luke Bryan announced on Wednesday that his Farm Tour will return to Eyota for the second straight year this fall.

Bryan made the announcement on his social media page. His Farm Tour 2023 is scheduled to take place in September and will consist of five dates and locations.

Bryan will return to Gar-Lin Dairy Farm in Eyota on Saturday, September 23 at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, May 4 at 10:00 a.m. Presale for Bryan’s fan club will begin on Monday, May 1 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets will be $65 in advance, and $80 at the gate, with parking an additional $5 in advance and $20 day-of.

For more information, CLICK HERE.