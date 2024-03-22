Lt. Gov. Flanagan among women of the year

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan is being recognized as one of the most inspiring women in America by USA Today.

She is one of 60 women named in this year’s list.

Women were chosen for their ability as leaders, entrepreneurs, activists and trailblazers.

Flanagan was chosen for being the country’s highest ranking elected Native woman.